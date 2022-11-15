Cross Country-crop.jpg
Kim Guerrette

Fountain Hills High School sent seven athletes to the cross country state championship last Saturday, Nov. 12. The girls team placed ahead of two other teams, and both Tyler Irvine-Violet and Erin Hooley improved their times from last year’s state championship.

Irvine-Violette finished 101st (18:50.6), and Zion Atwood finished 138th out of 210 racers (19:20.9). Both seniors ran their last race on cross country, and while they will be around for track in the spring, they will leave a big hole to fill on the boys team.