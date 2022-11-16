Boys Baksetball (1).JPG

The Falcons have big shoes to fill, but no one on the team is backing away from the challenge. The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team is chasing a state title, and they start the 2022-2023 season at home this Friday, Nov. 18, against American Leadership Academy – West Foothills at 7 p.m.

The Falcons lost four starters in the offseason, including an all-conference first team and region offensive player of the year in point guard Xavier Mike. They lost a lot of size with the graduation of Alex Rieck and the departure of Mitchell Perkins to Notre Dame Prep too.