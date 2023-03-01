The 35th Memorial Championship disc golf tournament will take place in town starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 2, at 7 a.m. There will be hundreds of people in attendance to compete in the five-day disc golf tournament presented by Discraft.
The tournament has two divisions, pro and amateur, and there are 13 total subdivisions based on age. The pros and amateur divisions will rotate between courses in Fountain Park and Vista Del Camino Park in Scottsdale.
There are 422 total registered competitors, and 17 people on waitlists as of Wednesday, Feb. 22. The pros will play their first round in town at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, and they return to Fountain Hills for round two at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 3. Competition takes up most of the day and visitors to Fountain Park are asked to be mindful of competitors, flying discs and obey any sidewalk detours, which will be clearly marked.
The amateur final round will start in Fountain Hills at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. The pros will play their third and fourth rounds in Scottsdale over the weekend, and the awards ceremonies will be held in Scottsdale, too.
The Memorial Championship is the largest disc golf tournament held in Arizona. Be mindful of the added traffic on the roads and sidewalks around the Fountain this weekend.