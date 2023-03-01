Disc Golf 2-27-20 (9).JPG

The 35th Memorial Championship disc golf tournament will take place in town starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 2, at 7 a.m. There will be hundreds of people in attendance to compete in the five-day disc golf tournament presented by Discraft.

The tournament has two divisions, pro and amateur, and there are 13 total subdivisions based on age. The pros and amateur divisions will rotate between courses in Fountain Park and Vista Del Camino Park in Scottsdale.