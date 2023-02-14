The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center, in partnership with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, will help answer questions about how ancient people were able to eat, live and thrive in the Sonoran Desert during a newly scheduled Fantastic Foragers experience Wednesday, March 1.
Led by Conservancy stewards, this half-mile walk will illustrate ways early Yavapai were able to survive in the harsh Sonoran Desert. The experience includes activities such as gathering edible plants, seeking good hunting spots and much more.
The short walk along the accessible Kovach Family Nature Trail in Scottsdale is an introduction to the River of Time’s Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation tours.
Participants will gather at the River of Time at 8:30 a.m. for a brief tour and a light breakfast. Then off to Scottsdale’s Lost Dog Wash Trailhead, a 15-minute drive from Fountain Hills.
Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Visit riveroftime.center, call 480-837-2612 or drop by the River of Time at 12901 N. La Montana Drive to purchase tickets.