The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant form of ID. The new date is May 7, 2025. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division follows TSA guidelines, and still encourages people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID to avoid delays or other travel issues at TSA checkpoints once this takes effect.
A Department of Homeland Security statement said the extension is necessary, in part, to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card. REAL ID progress over the past two years has been significantly hindered by state driver’s licensing agencies having to work through the backlogs created by the pandemic. Many of these agencies took various steps in response to the pandemic including automatically extending the expiration dates of driver’s licenses and identification cards and shifting operations to appointment only.
Beginning May 7, 2025, a federally-compliant credential – like the Arizona Travel ID – will be necessary to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. For most people, the main reason to get the Arizona Travel ID is because it will make travel easier. Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints.
This credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.
Residents can walk into an office for this service, but scheduling an appointment is suggested and that can be done online at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule a Travel ID appointment.
Because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, extra documentation will need to be provided. This includes:
*Proof of identity: A birth certificate or US passport.
*Social Security Number: Just the number, not the card.
*Two documents proving Arizona residency: Rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.
More information and a full list of qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID.