I support Black Lives Matter and would certainly have participated in a peaceful demonstration in Fountain Hills if we hadn’t been threatened by local bullies.
Fortunately, Maricopa County has already made changes to our law enforcement. In 2016 voters elected Paul Penzone. He has greatly improved public safety, accountability and the reputation of Maricopa County. He has created a budget surplus, greatly improved community outreach, cooperated with federal agencies and reduced the number of lawsuits against the department.
He has restored the public trust.