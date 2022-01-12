It’s that time of year. The holidays are passed and those wanting to escape the winter weather are headed this way to enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. There also seems to be a downside to this annual flock of winter visitors here to help the economy – there is an increase in traffic and with that, collisions in Fountain Hills.
Last week Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer told the Town Council the seasonal increase in vehicle collisions is already underway (see story Page A1). While many of these are minor, they are almost all preventable. According to Kratzer inattention and speed are key factors that lead to many of these collisions.
Fountain Hills welcomes its seasonal visitors, and the hope is they have a safe stay. Drive carefully and remember the option may be that you are stuck in a snowdrift on an interstate in the midwest or back east.