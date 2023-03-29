The purpose of zoning is to divide towns or cities into residential, commercial or industrial zones. Within those zones are specified zones further defining permitted use.
Our Planning and Zoning boards are obligated to uphold and enforce those defined zoning ordinances. They must be followed strictly to ensure the future integrity of our town.
Owning a home in affluent Mission Viejo, Calif., for 23 years, I witnessed negative changes due to poor decisions by the council and planning commissions in embracing HUD housing, using special interests outside the city to determine its future. Commercial areas were rezoned low- or no-income Section 8-type housing zones. Crime and lower property values followed in those areas.
Zoning enforcement can make or break a community. Consistent enforcement and adhering to the town’s general development plan is the key to a successful Fountain Hills.