Last week The Times allowed a very divisive, nasty PAC with the appropriate acronym “ROT” to purchase a prime front-page ad spot. The ad proclaimed “Leftists (Dickey/Couture) ruin towns.”
I received calls and letters from supporters outraged that The Times would slur us in such a manner. Many subscribers threatened to cancel their newspaper subscriptions.
First, I really appreciate your words of support. Please don’t cancel your subscriptions. We need our town newspaper. They are doing a valiant job in an angry era.
Second, the best way to show your support is by voting for Ginny Dickey for mayor and Cindy Couture for Town Council.
Third, don’t let the ROT bullies win. We all love this town and we need to ignore this PAC’s juvenile behavior and move on to the business of working and volunteering together for our sweet little town.