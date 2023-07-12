I would like to thank all of our customers that showed up to support the FH Sweet Corn Market and its vendors this year. Our hometown Tractor Supply Company was so amazing and accommodating, we all just loved our new location!
I had a great group of kids work, and a helpful group of Boy Scouts that carried customers’ goods to the car when a customer needed it. Fountain Hills, you supported small business. Thank you, thank You!
We really appreciated all the hard work Store Manager Jody Hemingway and her team did to make this a success. Being able to store all of our supplies in their back room and barn was so helpful. Her team was always early to bring all of our tents, tables, weights, signs and more out every week on pallets with their forklift, it was wonderful.
We will be working together again at the end of August with the opening of the FH Peach Market. More details to come, but we hope to be open on Saturday, Aug. 26.