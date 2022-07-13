Thank you, Fountain Hills. Thank you for your support and patience. From scrambling to get nominating petitions signed to present, it’s been a long journey.
Thank you for writing your letters to the editor, carefully reading the series of candidate questions and for your thoughtful consideration, your consideration on who would serve Fountain Hills best. All of us have worked so hard, delivered many speeches and answered your questions so you can get to know us better, and can make the right choice. The right to vote, for all of us to vote, has been hard fought; please exercise that right on Aug. 2.
Speaking for myself, I have not worked this hard since my first year of law school. I put in this effort to win a seat on the Town Council because I think I would be an honest, reasonable voice, would serve the people faithfully, and will bring healing to our town. We live in a beautiful town, let’s work together to make it even better. Whether you voted for me or not, if elected, I will be your faithful servant, listen to you and be a voice for all the people.
I am running as a fair-minded constitutional conservative. My unique skill set would be beneficial for the Town Council. I have the good judgment and wisdom of an attorney, the work ethic and insight of a business owner, and the discipline and integrity of a USCG Auxiliarist. When I practiced law, I would bill $400 an hour for my services. If the people of Fountain Hills elect me to represent them, I would work for you for $400 a month — That’s a good bargain for Fountain Hills.
Be a good shopper – Vote for Brenda K on election day!