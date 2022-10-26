I was once a Democrat. I am not telling you who to vote for, that’s your choice. But if you are on track, from what you know or hear, your choice should be easy.
After 40 years in Washington, Biden doesn’t know where the Capitol is unless the limo takes him. He left Afghanistan suddenly and left important people behind and also all kinds of weapons and vehicles, when he could have started evacuation quietly ahead of time.
He stopped the Keystone pipeline, laying off all those workers. He stopped building the border wall, letting all kinds of people come in, no matter who or what they are, sick or no.
Abortion is his choice. Is he really a Roman Catholic? How could he face his pastor on Sunday or even the Pope? How could women abort when they could deliver and give it back for adoption or leave the baby at a fire station or hospital? What if Biden’s mother aborted him?
Is he still your favorite president?
Now, close to election, he is releasing more oil from the reserve. What will the price of gas be before the election? Do not fill up your gas tank yet, nice guy Joe is lowering the price of gas until the election is over. Nice guy.
And what about Mark Kelly? Nobody heard about him since he was elected. Now, all of a sudden, he is filling up the gaps at the border, cleaning the water and reprimanding Biden when he is wrong, after 94 percent of voting for him. Stop lying, Mr. Kelly. What about the economy?
To me, the Democratic party in Washington is all evil. It’s your choice. Please vote.