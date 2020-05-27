Yay, yippee, yoo-hoo, hooray, fantastico, etc. is all we can say to all of the intelligent voters of Fountain Hills. Daybreak is dead. You all have spoken and were loudly heard.
In the 23 years (and three houses later) that we have been coming out here we have seen so much growth in this town; some for the good and some for the bad (what’s with the colors on Avenue of the Fountains?). Let’s face it; Fountain Hills has always been beautiful. So why have our town leaders accepted such ridiculous-looking buildings? Hmmm. One of which has been sold to Hong Kong?
This was definitely for the good of the land, all of its citizens and what little wildlife we have left. Thank you, Fountain Hills full-time residents, from a grateful couple of soon-to-be full-timers.