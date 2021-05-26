A question for House of Representatives Representative, Arizona District 6, David Schweikert: Why did you vote “No” on H.B. 3233 to establish a commission to investigate the Washington, D.C., events of Jan. 6, 2021?
Pressed the wrong button when voting? (Physical accidents happen.) Forgot what happened that day? (Memory accidents happen.) Don’t care what happened that day? (Please consider leaving politics.) Support what happened that day? (Please consider leaving the country or joining the Proud Boys.) Got a call from “The Other Guy” or Kevin M. telling you how to vote? (Please get a mind of your own.)
Suffice it to say, if you let an event of this magnitude just fade into the shadows without getting any definite answers it will probably, in some form, happen again. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” – G. Santayana.