During the last 16 years, I have had the opportunity to work with the Fountain Hills schools to support students and staff through the Golden Eagle Education Foundation (GEEF) Mentor Program.
Having observed the academic achievements, quality programs and outstanding staff districtwide, I am urging you to please vote yes on Nov. 2 to continue the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Override and the District Additional Assistance (DAA) Override.
This is not a new tax but rather a continuation of current taxes.
Providing financial resources for all-day kindergarten, teacher salary increases and professional development, reading literacy support, as well as software and hardware improvements, textbooks, online resources and building improvements will enable the district to maintain its outstanding programs, which are critical to the academic success of our students.
Passage of the override will ensure our schools continue to be a vital part of our wonderful community. We all benefit from an excellent education for our students.