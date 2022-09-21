We encourage you to vote yest twice in the November election for the Fountain Hills School District “District Additional Assistance” override (DAA) and the 2022 bond program. Please continue the tradition of rallying around our local district.
The District Additional Assistance override does exactly what it says: It provides $750,000 each year to fund ongoing capital needs for Fountain Hills Unified School District that cannot otherwise be paid for by state allocation. It includes purchases like technology upgrades of software/hardware, textbooks, replacement furniture and equipment, special needs transportation vehicles and more. This is the replacement of an existing tax, and all of the funds go to Fountain Hills District public schools. It will last for seven years, an investment in the supporting infrastructure and tools that must be made to keep Fountain Hills schools A+.