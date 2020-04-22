Fountain Hills has always been a nice, close community. That seems to be changing with the insanity over the Daybreak ballot measure.
I don’t remember a time in our town where a small group of people have more brazenly attacked a quality project. Their arguments have been nothing short of fiction. They continue to compare Daybreak to a resort that has never been built and will never be built.
The town had a study done by an independent economic council. It shows that Daybreak will mean millions in revenue for the town. That money can be used for police officers and fire fighters. And it will help support small businesses who are dying during the pandemic.
Daybreak will be nowhere near as large as that resort, nor will it be as high. The Council approved Daybreak at three stories high; end of story.
I understand that the neighbors love the idea of telling private property owners what to do with property the neighbors don’t own. But if they want to protect their view, maybe they should have bought the land, since it’s been on the market for at least 10 years.
As a resident of Fountain Hills, I will be voting yes on 427 and 428. I will do so in the hopes that more town revenue will give us a way to not have a property tax here – and not have to further decimate public services.
That’s the simple math surrounding Daybreak. To me, it’s hardly worth so much fighting.