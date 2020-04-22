We have a special election on May 19. This election will be through mail-in ballots only. There is a ton of interest because of two propositions regarding Daybreak. However, there is also a third item on the ballot which is a resolution to change the term for a mayor from two to four years. This is Proposition 429.
I encourage you to vote “yes” because of the many benefits. This allows a mayor to be a visionary leader in policy and programs, focusing on long-term needs. It provides more continuity and stability in important working relationships with the town manager, town attorney, senior staff and government partners within and outside the community. A four-year term would help build and nurture regional alliances with other elected leaders throughout the state.
Most mayors previously have been re-elected to a second two-year term. Voting yes would end the needless distraction of campaigning almost from the day they’re elected. This isn’t about our current mayor, who is running unopposed and will be re-elected. This is about those future mayors who will be able to serve a term that is consistent in length with the rest of the council.