Just five weeks ago, President Biden, the man who has been on the Washington payroll for 50 years, stated, “The likelihood there is going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” Wrong again, Joe!
Has he learned nothing in half a century? As the former Defense Secretary under President Obama, said of then Vice President Biden, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Now, as our Commander in Chief, he turned down sound military advice by withdrawing all forces from Afghanistan and is failing with a chaotic retreat.
There had been a plan in place to move depending on circumstances. Instead, Biden’s plan was getting out and “moving on.” So, Mr. President, own it and don’t blame your predecessor for your incompetence. The lack of leadership is mindblowing, with no military exit plan. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said the Biden administration was warned that things would be this bad. Cotton said the withdrawal has “humiliated America.”
Biden leaves behind our loyal Afghan allies, our interpreters and translators, who are now being rounded up by Taliban and having their heads hacked off with machetes. All this while General Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is more concerned with the country’s military personnel being taught Critical Race Theory.
So, everyone stand by for the reemergence of Al-Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan. Biden has had seven months to coordinate a controlled withdrawal. The only positive of the situation is that it will focus the news away from the crisis on the border, spiraling inflation, dramatic increase in crime and the continual double talk and flip-flopping while attempting to control the coronavirus.