New signage in town highlights more open space by building 400 apartments in an area that is just the wrong place for this particular development. This may be the most critical decision we won’t be able to fix later.
The folks profiting from this venture will not be the people who live here. Don’t let them fool you, we can all do the math and something just does not add up. As noted in other controversial rezoning requests, it is worth restating, “the zoning change is not consistent with the immediate and surrounding area and is a compromise to the zone protections that the homeowners relied on when they made the investment in Fountain Hills to purchase. The very fabric of zoning protection is to preserve the existing intent, value and future of current property owners and we need to stay the course.”
In a recent Fountain Hills Insider article titled “General Plan update focuses on town’s character,” the development services director stated that the downtown core was best suited as more urban and pedestrian-friendly and the town wanted to protect the neighborhoods. Let’s follow through on our own guidelines. All Planning and Zoning members, the mayor and a town councilman voted this project down. Protect this land! Stop Daybreak, vote no on proposition 427 and 438.