President Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021; immediately canceled most of President Trump’s executive orders easing regulations that enabled successful production of oil and natural gas, stopped the Keystone pipeline, stopped drilling on federal lands, stopped building the border wall, opened the border to all migrants. The reaction of Senator Kelly was a big, fat “no comment.” Senator Kelly did pass some pollical compatible bills that didn’t offend anyone. Matter of fact, hist first year was very non-committal. Biden’s actions in the Afghanistan transition were simply horrendous, still no comment.
The baby formula disaster (no comment); crime increase (no comment), two million illegal migrants invading the U.S.A. (no comment), quadruple inflation caused by too much spending (no comment).