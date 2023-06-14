Do you pay attention to world news?
One way to get a better perspective and understand our own political condition is to follow world news. Quite a few current events in the world are relevant to some issues we face in our nation and locally in Arizona. Specifically, news pertaining to human rights.
Many of our rights are either under the microscope, threatened or are even currently being taken away. Book banning, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, voting rights, entertainment rights and infringement on our universities and schools, to name a few. Our bodies, books, schools, sexuality and now religion in some schools are gradually being controlled. Even Disneyland is under control.
A party of limited government suddenly has taken a turn and wants control of our courts, police and even Constitution. Do some research on how countries in the world address and uphold basic human rights. You’d be surprised to discover how our nation is following some of the examples or policies in other countries.
What basic human rights are important to you? How about rights that others should have? Those should also be important to you. Pay attention to world news. I sure do!