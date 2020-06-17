America is not the sum of 50 states, but an idea; a guiding light, a beacon on the hill that cannot be extinguished. Let us not be overcome by evil, violence, hatred or rioting, but overcome evil with discussion of opposing ideas not shot down by those who can shout the loudest. That is not American.
Let us say to the country we welcome all ideas because all lives matter, not just those who have taken over the headlines. We need not tear down our history but embrace it, learn from it and, more importantly, not repeat the sins of the past.
I believe America is made up of more good people than the news portrays them to be. They just remain silent out of reprisal or fear. Stand up. Martin Luther King said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” and “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
The defunding and abolishment of law enforcement is absurd. The very people following this train of thought will only hurt both black and white poor and middle class neighborhoods; makes you wonder if they are not being truthful about their cause and do have ulterior motives for their own agenda.
When you begin to think America is not a great country we should remember her achievements – the Declaration of Independence, World War I, World War II, tearing down of the Berlin Wall, Landing on the Moon.
If we do not start working together we will destroy any American dream for further generations. We are the greatest country in the world, be proud of it. Wake up, stand up and be heard.