My fellow Fountain Hills residents should join me and vote “yes” to mandate a four-year term for the town’s mayor.
Town councilmen/councilwomen are elected for four years. But, the term of mayor has been only two years. Why? There is no compelling reason to do this. The inconsistency never made any sense. A two-year term means that an elected official must constantly run for office. Consider the U.S. House of Representatives. How often have you said “these people are constantly running for office, fundraising, seeking favor from lobbyists and never working on legislation?” When do they work for us?
In Fountain Hills, we need a working mayor. This is not a ceremonial position. For our town to meet its 21st century challenges, we need a working mayor who can focus full attention on problem solving. Please vote with me to give the position of mayor a four-year term.