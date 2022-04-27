The Fountain Hills Times has reported that a sitting councilman has been found to be in violation of our Town’s Code of Ethics because he advised the owner/manager of a business establishment that ballot signatures the owner was collecting on behalf of two council candidates would be invalid, and that the owner would be in violation of election law if he signed as a witness to those signatures. I believe the councilman was correct.
Attempting to save two candidates the embarrassment of having their petition signatures declared invalid, and having saved the owner/manager from the possibility of being charged with an election law felony, Councilman Alan Magazine deserved their thanks. What he got instead was worthy of the logic of Alice’s Wonderland.
Councilman Magazine did what should have been done to protect the integrity of our electoral system. Instead of the pat on the back he deserved, he received a censure from the system on whose behalf he acted. More proof of the old adage, “No good deed shall go unpunished.” Ridiculous and very sad.