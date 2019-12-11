Thanks to Charles Vascellaro for his ads in the last two Times. He makes a lot of sense. I had not heard of Councilman Brown’s patently absurd comment, though I had read Councilman Scharnow’s letter where he rebuked a critic of Daybreak on a petty point of diction.
I was astounded that a member of the council would even have written such a letter. Given the context of Mr. Scharnow’s position on the council, to have written the letter evinced a hint of desperation, which in turn caused me to wonder exactly what was at stake for council members in Daybreak’s approval.
I also wondered about the reported several “executive session” discussions of the project. What’s the secret that the citizens can’t know? The town’s own planning board rejected Daybreak. It’s pretty clear that a very large contingent of Fountain Hills voters oppose the project, with a reported 1,800 plus/minus on the petition alone calling for a referendum. In a town with approximately 9,000 registered voters, that’s twenty percent!
At Ballet Under the Stars last September, our vice mayor stood up and practically begged those in attendance to come to Fountain Hills. She sounded more like the president of the Chamber of Commerce than a representative of the town’s citizenry. What is up with this council? Are they run by the Chamber?
When a business locates somewhere, they must perform their due diligence to see if they can be profitable in that location based on the existing market. It is not up to the town’s people or their representatives to supply a market, nor is there any guarantee that any market size could cause their profitability. The town council needs to put aside their business and population growth agenda and govern for all the people who live here today.