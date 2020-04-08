I am writing this to let everyone know about a wonderful service we have in Fountain Hills. Hob Nob Catering has expanded their catering service to offer take-out meals to the community on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as Hob Nob Homestyle.
They began this service last September 2019 and it is wonderful! Each meal serves two or more and you have a choice of pick-up or delivery. The food is delicious and is different each day. Please call 480-744-9998. You won't be sorry, because if you are like me and hate to cook, it’s a godsend!