Has the new “woke” Arizona Democratic Party lost its mind? It condemned its only senator doing anything positive in Congress, Kyrsten Sinema. Why? During the previous administration, the Dems used the filibuster hundreds of times and no one censured its own party members for doing so.
As per Victor Davis Hanson, the new party of the “woke” have waged a war against the 233-year-old Electoral College, against the Constitutional right enabling states to ensure that each legitimate vote counts, against the 180-year filibuster, the 150-year-old nine-person Supreme Court, and the 60-year-old 50-state Union.
Now, the Arizona Democratic Party is cancelling its own bright lights and even attacking its heroes from the past, like Dr. Martin Luther King, as it champions a woke philosophy which teaches school children to judge one another based on the color of their skin and not “…the content of their character.”
No wonder the number of Independents in Arizona is growing.