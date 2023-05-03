The term “woke” originated in Black communities in the early 1900s and was used in racial justice movements. Woke means someone is informed, educated and conscious of social injustice and racial inequality. But like “patriot” and “freedom,” hijacking of the term by the political right is manipulative misappropriation and a classic dog whistle built around energizing fear.

I respect and appreciate the woke out there and encourage your passion and commitment to strengthening communities through compassion, equality and support for the marginalized, disenfranchised and underserved who are increasingly targeted for agendas of hate and exclusion. We see this in Fountain Hills under the guise of “reclaiming” the town.