Perhaps this explains what is going on around us. It is an opportunity to extend positive, creative thinking and doing and overcome the projection of negative and destructive energy.
Ancient curse: “May you live in interesting times.”
Ancient wisdom: “Reality is neither positive nor negative in essence, but both positive and negative in expression. Negativity is an essential factor in all advancement…Whatever reality and power evil has, is derived from our ignorance or wrong attitude to life.
“The so-called undivine is there to bring out the best in us by challenge and opposition. The so-called negative is there to help in the evolution of life by offering resistance. May we conquer the undivine by love and understanding!
“May we transmute the negative into an element of self-perfection.
Peace.”