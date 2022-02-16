The Fountain Hills Unified School District is the first winner. They own three large parcels of land that were donated by the original town developers for future school buildings.
They should sell two of those very valuable parcels to residential developers. This would possibly generate $20 million or more. They could use the revenue to build and pay for an outstanding swimming/diving pool facility on the third parcel that is less than a mile from the high school. The facility could also include additional water features and park-like landscaping. All money remaining after the construction would be used for ongoing maintenance for several years.
Upon completion, the school district should immediately donate the facility and excess dollars to our second winner, the Town of Fountain Hills, to create a Town Water Park. The town benefits from the tax revenue and developer fees associated with the new home construction. This park would be restricted for use by only residents of Fountain Hills.
The third winner is all Fountain Hills residents that get to enjoy the facility.
I urge our School Board members and the Fountain Hills Town Council members to form a joint committee to study the feasibility of this project.
We will all be winners!