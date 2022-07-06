The late senator from New York, Patrick Moynihan, once stated “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
We are bombarded everyday with key words and phrases that have a lasting effect on most of us; i.e. woke, white supremacists, the big lie and stop the steal are just some of many. Empirical evidence indicates that “the illusionary truth effect” describes how, when we hear the same false information repeated over and over again, we often come to believe it as true. This even happens when people should know better; that is, when people initially know that the information is untrue. Willful indifference then comes into play.
I don’t think there is a media outlet in the U.S. that will give us the unvarnished truth, they bend their stories to the left or right. Straight facts and the mundane, don’t sell. The only news outlets that fit my fancy are overseas, Reuters and the BBC are reasonable and fair.