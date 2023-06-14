“All letters are subject to editing. Those that are judged as personal attacks or complaints about neighbors, businesses or other letter writers will not be considered.” – Fountain Hills Time Letters to the Editor policy.

So, it stands to reason that a letter that includes a threat would not be accepted for publication.Yet, my Feb. 15 “Waste of time” letter was published in this newspaper. Could it be that it was determined there was no threat or personal attack? If you wanted to harm someone, would you announce it in the town newspaper?