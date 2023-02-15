Rick Dime’s letter last week simplistically classified us all into “doers” who do all the work and “takers” who sit around and haul in the money. He concluded that eventually the hard-working, have-nothings (underclass) get weary of serving the have-everything, do-nothings (elite class) and protest or revolt and are falsely labeled “insurrectionists.” I’m confused! Who’s who here?
Donald Trump is obviously a “taker,” a con artist and a fraud who has taken advantage of many doers by not paying his bills, cheating on his taxes, running fraudulent organizations, etc., yet he’s a wealthy member of the entitled elite class who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. His signature accomplishment as president was to pass a huge tax break for himself and other millionaires and billionaires, skyrocketing our debt by 25%. He’s done absolutely nothing to help the underclass doers with whom he has zero in common. Just the opposite!