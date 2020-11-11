All the people who voted, legally or otherwise, are still waiting for the courts to decide who is the loser. Hate is the winner. Whether Trump prevails in the courts or Biden haunts the White House, hate remains the only winner. Trust is the loser.
The ruling class of government has managed to disenfranchise all Americans by wiping out their faith in law and order. Existing laws are broken and disorder is sanctioned, including violence. Bullies and censors are all over the media outlets. Feeling safe is lost.
The media that was early ripe and early rotten, is way past the point of redemption. There was no balanced fairness in any reporting, only misnomers twisted into narratives. Truth lost. Hate widens the void that divides this country. The divisive overtones permeated into neighborhoods, friends and even families. Half of Americans were labeled racist. Social harmony and progress was lost.
Social media began to censor long-time system users based on their political positions and blamed it on algorithms, like it was out of their immediate control. Free speech lost. Worse than the actual impacts of the worldwide pandemic was using the virus as a divisive political weapon. Creating panic and fear without adding any meaningful ideas or constructive criticism was defective leadership. Creditability was lost.
In the so-called age of fingertip information, the counting of votes takes longer. Either the technology geniuses are lying to us or intentionally manipulating the system for someone’s advantage. Technology lost. In key battleground states, vote counting is paused and when it resumes the voting trend reverses, making it appear like a corrupt and fraudulent effort was at hand. Honesty lost.
The dead-heat between traditional American values and progressive arrogance may have finally tipped – everybody lost. Hate won.