We all remember that crybaby on the playground. You know, that person who complained they didn’t get the ball they wanted, or got the swing that they preferred. Oh yes, and when you’d play a game, whether it was four square, or hockey, or baseball, and they’d always whine and cry when they didn’t win. They didn't have to have a reason for whining, just that they didn’t get their way.
Those crybabies grew up. Kari Lake alienated moderate Republicans and Independents and lost her election. Now she's whining and sniveling, saying it wasn't fair. Donald Trump got beat nationally by more votes than any other incumbent president in history, except Jimmy Carter, yet continues to whine that he was robbed. They went to court multiple times, and Kari Lake will as well, rather than accept that people just don't really like them. Donald Trump was soundly defeated over and over in court – the election was not rigged. They were disliked on the playground and they are still disliked.