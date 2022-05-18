I have known Cindy Couture for many years, and she exemplifies the type of person we want on our Town Council. She never shies away from volunteering to help on town projects including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Dark Sky events and student art contest, Make a Difference Day and Fountain Hills volunteer and business expos. Her leadership abilities are front and center and carried out in a positive, helpful manner. I have always enjoyed working with Cindy because of her cheerful, upbeat attitude.
Cindy served as an English teacher at Fountain Hills High School for 12 years, and her students and fellow teachers have expressed very positive experiences about her time at the school. Having lived in Fountain Hill since 2004, she understands what we value as important to our town. She has pledged to increase opportunities for public input on issues coming before the Council, including the need for Q&A sessions open to the public. She supports MCSO speed enforcement, new solutions to limit “party houses” and wants to improve pedestrian safety and code enforcement.
Please remember a vote for Cindy is a vote for a person with integrity and a demonstrated strong work ethic, along with a commitment to keep Fountain Hills the great community we live in today and expect in the future.