The Times asked a pertinent question to potential Council members in the June 1, 2022 edition. Of the six responses, Kalivianakis, Skillicorn and Toth showed they have what it takes to manage the town.
Ginny Dickey indicated that more indiscriminate taxing and spending is the solution to all our urgent road issues. But it matters how the money is spent also. Remember, she favored wasting valuable tax money on a vanity roundabout which now endangers pedestrians and motorists on the Avenue at the Fountains. If she truly believed the streets were really in such poor repair, and money was so tight, why didn’t she purpose to use every town dollar to fix our roads?
Ms. Couture’s response indicated the manner in which the current mayor has prioritized money in the past is alright with her, even though we have gone “in the hole” for street repairs.
So, Ms. K., Mr. Skillicorn and Ms. Toth gave the best replies to The Times’ question. Each appears to have the specific resolve to curb the wasteful spending of the past. Before we spend and take more money from people, let’s give these savvy candidates a chance.