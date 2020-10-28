What a well-deserved award for Fountain Hills’ very own Merita Kraya, being named Retailer of the Year by the Arizona Retailers Association.
Merita is yet another example of the boundless opportunities that exist in this awesome country for those who are willing to put in the effort. Merita came here from a country beset with problems, but has established a thriving business and has done so much to give back. I know this personally, as Merita has very generously provided delicious pizzas and sodas to the volunteers who work so hard to set up Concours in the Hills every year.
Merita, like so many others, I’m very proud to know you.