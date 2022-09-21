“We don’t need those types of people in our town” is what I hear regularly at the Planning and Zoning Commission meetings when we discuss drafting language for a Zoning Ordinance text amendment to provide for drug and alcohol treatment centers and detoxification facilities.
While this is a sensitive subject that requires thoughtful, detailed analysis, it is my hope that we consider those in our lives who depended on these types of services to overcome their addictions, and where they are now thanks to the support they received.