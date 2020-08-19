I want to let Susie Jacobson know how happy I am to hear that Senator Martha McSally’s office contacted her and was able to help her resolve her health insurance issues.
I also want to commend Ms. Jacobson for taking the initiative to publicly thank Senator McSally and her staff. Too often people from California, Oregon, Washington and other blue states move to Arizona to escape the high taxes and other poor policies of those blue states, only to vote for politicians who support those same poor policies. I encourage those of you who moved to Arizona to escape expensive and poorly run states to remember why you left those states and to not help elect politicians who will transform Arizona into another California.
Welcome to Arizona, Susie!