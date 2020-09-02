Please wear a mask and use hand sanitizer often. Why? The COVID-19 virus lives in only one place, in humans. It is not floating around in the air unless it was put there by an infected person. It is not on the doorknob you touched unless it was put there by an infected person. The only way to stop the spread of the virus is for each of us to assume we are infected and go to war on the virus.
Make the commitment that, even if you are infected, the virus will die in your body without you having passed it on to a single other person. Since nobody knows if they are infected for the first four to five days of infection, we must all act as if we are infected and able to spread the virus.
If you knew you were infected, you would stay home until the virus died in your body or you had to go to the hospital. Since you don’t know if you are infected, act as if you are. Wear your mask when you go out to keep the virus in your body. Sanitize your hands frequently. Your mask protects me, and my mask protects you. We are all soldiers in the war on the virus. If we don’t start acting like it, the virus wins and we’ll never get rid of it.