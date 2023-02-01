The Town Council has made more split 4-3 votes since the three new members joined less than two months ago than in the last four years of mostly unanimous votes. The new council members, Hannah Toth and Brenda Kalivianakis, as well as Gerry Friedel, seem to look to Allen Skillicorn for direction. They follow in lockstep behind this disgraced legislator from Illinois, perhaps thinking that he has more experience.
Don’t believe me, just watch the last council meeting (Jan. 17) where Councilmember Toth made a motion and then voted against her own motion? Friedel passed when his name was called (assumedly to wait to see how everyone else voted), and then voted no on the motion, too. On another occasion Friedel reversed his position on the sign ordinance. He voted in favor of it back in Nov. 2021 and now he has voted against it.