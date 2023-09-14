It is always so much easier to vote against something instead of for it, especially when it comes to anything involving taxes.
Of course a School District bond issue comes with interest! It costs money to borrow money, and no one is hiding that fact. No matter the “timing” of any bond issue, opponents will always find excuses to vote “no.”
As for interest rates, I remember back in 1990 when I secured a mortgage for my new home with an interest rate of 11%. I thought I was doing pretty good considering rates were even higher a few months earlier. I guess I could have philosophized, “Heck, I better wait. Maybe around 2021 or 2022 the rates will fall below 4%?” And continue to rent for decades? Don’t think so.
How many of us have ever re-financed a mortgage to get a better interest rate and a lower payment after the rates dropped? Exactly.
Interest rates, like the stock market, fluctuate. Municipalities, school districts and other entities re-finance their bond packages all the time. Municipal and similar bonds are bought all the time by investors because of their safety.
Our School District needs the money now. We need a united community to support our local district and get behind a new movement to revitalize our schools, our direction and our community. We can’t afford to wait on this bond package. Costs will only increase. And don’t be fooled by a $50 million figure. Naysayers are utilizing an interest rate that is possible on paper but not realistic in today’s bond environment.