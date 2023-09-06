For those who are new to town, many of the signs littering our roads belong to the local group most accurately known as ROT. ROT is the sort of cozy haven for mischaracterization and misappropriation. (Be sure to know and understand the real definition and history of “woke,” folks, and why some find it convenient to throw around the co-opted word while attempting to whitewash the country’s history and indoctrinate children through manipulation and political theater.)
Working to dismantle our Fountain Hills school system is nothing new for ROT. The signs are on the streets again because the scare tactics worked the last time Fountain Hills sought to raise funds for our schools through a bond mechanism. So, why not go back to the well again, sprinkling in a little “wokewashing?”
Councilmember Allen Skillicorn was endorsed by ROT as part of its golden ticket (So was the taxpayer-tethered $200 million man Joe Arpaio, endorsed by Skillicorn). Councilmember Skillicorn regularly demeans the LGBTQ+ community and recently tweeted support for PragerU (a far-right media company — not a university and not run by trained educators — that creates bigoted and xenophobic videos). The Florida Board of Education approved the use of PragerU Kids videos to be shown in K-12 schools. Skillicorn recently proclaimed that “homeschooling is growing,” right around the time that he attended a local school board meeting.
The two newest additions to the local school board both opposed the bond. If you do not support the schools and its children, why are you on the Fountain Hills School Board?
As a voter without children, I will vote for the bond and support children and teachers with that vote. Meanwhile, we have two school board members and a Town councilmember with questionable priorities.