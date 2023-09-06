For those who are new to town, many of the signs littering our roads belong to the local group most accurately known as ROT. ROT is the sort of cozy haven for mischaracterization and misappropriation. (Be sure to know and understand the real definition and history of “woke,” folks, and why some find it convenient to throw around the co-opted word while attempting to whitewash the country’s history and indoctrinate children through manipulation and political theater.)

Working to dismantle our Fountain Hills school system is nothing new for ROT. The signs are on the streets again because the scare tactics worked the last time Fountain Hills sought to raise funds for our schools through a bond mechanism. So, why not go back to the well again, sprinkling in a little “wokewashing?”