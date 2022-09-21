Tara Lamar is an engaged and positive presence in the FHUSD community. I met Tara nine years ago at a PTO meeting when my daughter was in kindergarten at McDowell Mountain Elementary. She was the president of the PTO and I immediately was drawn to her enthusiastic approach and her completely candid nature. There was nothing this lady couldn’t do! I joined the board and worked alongside her for years and we became fast friends.
I can say without a doubt that Fountain Hills deserves someone like Tara Lamar representing this district. Tara has always made a purposeful point to be in the schools engaging with students, teachers and parents and this has continued long after her time on the PTO board. She is a fierce advocate for students and families and has high expectations for the quality of the school experience for every child. She is interested in finding solutions to problems and she isn’t interested in politics.