One of last week’s opinions suggested that Republicans move beyond Trump. I have a much better idea: Let’s move beyond the Republican Party.
Isn’t it time to form a party which actually stands for something and puts that something into print for us all to read and understand? Go to any GOP website and you’ll find no positions listed. I believe that for a party to mean anything, it must list all its desired legislation and public policy aims online for all to see. Then it must require all party candidates for office to swear to vote for and pass those bills and implement those policies. If not, then what is the point of the party? If no goals are posted – detailed goals – how can there be any leadership? Yet we hear of party “leaders” routinely. Leading to what?
Except in talk, how is the GOP better than the Democratic Party? In the past 30 years, what GOP goals we have sought have been brought to reality? Unless I missed something, zero. Trump got some of them done, but he needed his GOP congress. They stiffed us, and certainly, him, giving us nothing but increased spending.
Was Trump a “Republican?” Only nominally. Wildly popular, he was really a third-party candidate who took out the GOP’s picks, the ones who would have further entangled us in treaties such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Paris Accord, with more erosion of U.S. sovereignty.
Republicans in our state legislature have done some good things, but in a new party, the same people would be even more effective. The record in Washington, however, is pathetic. Until we voters change it, nothing will change. So why not form a party which tells us exactly what we’ll get? What else makes sense?