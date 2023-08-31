One of last week’s opinions suggested that Republicans move beyond Trump. I have a much better idea: Let’s move beyond the Republican Party.

Isn’t it time to form a party which actually stands for something and puts that something into print for us all to read and understand? Go to any GOP website and you’ll find no positions listed. I believe that for a party to mean anything, it must list all its desired legislation and public policy aims online for all to see. Then it must require all party candidates for office to swear to vote for and pass those bills and implement those policies. If not, then what is the point of the party? If no goals are posted – detailed goals – how can there be any leadership? Yet we hear of party “leaders” routinely. Leading to what?