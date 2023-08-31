Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.