“Government of laws, not of men” is based on John Adams’ concept that those in power shouldn’t make decisions based on personal agendas, but rather act fairly and respect others’ constitutional rights, ultimately serving impartially when making decisions that affect their constituents. In other words, officials are to be held accountable for their actions when they fail to serve the People, courtesy of America’s system of checks and balances.
Ethical values that are fundamental to governance include accountability, transparency, integrity and respect. An often-forgotten aspect of upholding such high values is the need to hold those closest to you accountable for their actions, either for the lack of integrity or absence of respect, while also being prepared to face accountability for causing harm to others, even if it’s uncomfortable.
In 2022, the three newest council members all stated that accountability and transparency were among their highest principles, either on websites or during interviews. Similarly, a mayoral candidate also stated those are among his principles just months ago.
Our officials who demand accountability have denied that their own actions harm others by allowing social media posts that exhibit hate toward our LGBTQ+ community members, igniting fear by creating false narratives about the issue of homelessness in Fountain Hills, and not challenging the lies and vitriol in the Alternative about local leaders.
We all need to be held accountable for our actions, especially in circumstances where personal and political biases are present. When you refuse to entertain the idea that your words and actions have hurt another person, then you are not serving your constituents. You are guarding yourself from the thought that you, like all people, have much to learn about the world’s challenges and the incredibly diverse groups of people who live in it.