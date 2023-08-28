“Government of laws, not of men” is based on John Adams’ concept that those in power shouldn’t make decisions based on personal agendas, but rather act fairly and respect others’ constitutional rights, ultimately serving impartially when making decisions that affect their constituents. In other words, officials are to be held accountable for their actions when they fail to serve the People, courtesy of America’s system of checks and balances.

Ethical values that are fundamental to governance include accountability, transparency, integrity and respect. An often-forgotten aspect of upholding such high values is the need to hold those closest to you accountable for their actions, either for the lack of integrity or absence of respect, while also being prepared to face accountability for causing harm to others, even if it’s uncomfortable.