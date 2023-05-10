With the negative messaging of FHUSD’s “wasteful spending,” the discussion about the old Four Peaks building at the May 2 School Board meeting seemed particularly ill-informed.

Close to a one-hour debate ensued over keeping the Four Peaks site even though, as stated at the meeting, the district loses at a minimum $90,000/year in fixed costs. Costs increase from there with the district responsible for repairs. Worse yet, as described in the 2021 Facilities Assessment (tinyurl.com/FHUSDFacilityReport) there are over $3 million of “high urgency” repairs needed to the building. Given that outlook, costs could be astronomical to FHUSD.