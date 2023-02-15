Walking around town, it is surprising how much water is wasted on irrigation.
We are living in a desert and based on what I read we are having real water issues that should concern us all. You wouldn’t know it based on how many irrigation leaks and inappropriate irrigation schedules can be observed.
At first, I assumed that whoever was in charge of paying for this water would notice a huge jump in cost and get them fixed. After months and months without repair, I have talked to the staff in charge at two locations (not the massive mains leak recently). Weeks later the leaks still exist and neither of these are small leaks.
Irrigation schedules that pool water into massive puddles would seem to be overkill as well. The Town is guilty of this at all Town properties. Technology exists to watch for and report leaks to owners via the use of smart irrigation controllers, but simple observation can detect issues if anyone pays attention. The residents of Fountain Hills can be the extra eyes needed to assist if the owners aren’t adept at catching these issues so that we preserve the water that is so precious to this area.